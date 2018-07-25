HIGH POINT N.C. - Over the years, the City of High Point has been a model for the country because of the way the police department has reduced gun violence. But a spike last year and during the spring threatened that image.

As summer rolled around, there was a concern about more gun violence, which is a typical trend for many cities for that time of the year. However, the exact opposite has happened and instead the city has seen much lower crime numbers.

Crime statistics from High Point Police showed robbery is down by 40% from this time last year. Aggravated assault was also down 12% and Rape was down by 16%. The numbers revealed that overall, violent crimes were down by 21%. Police have given credit to vigilante members of the community who have reported crimes and suspicious activity promptly.

"We are happy with the numbers although I don't rely on numbers because they can be unpredictable and they can change on a dime. But we are happy with the trend that we have seen and we are trending down," said Assistant Police Chief Major J.T. Stroud.

The total violent crimes trended down from 337 incidents around summer last year to 267 so far in summer 2018.

Police have admitted they haven't made any drastic changes in policing but they have amplified more of what has worked for them in the past, including cracking down on illegally possessed firearms.

"Knowing who your offenders are and working and talking with your community to target those offenders and making sure you are in front of them. That they know we know what you are doing and you need to stop or you are going to jail', one or two options," added Major Stroud.

Stroud said neighbors and community organizations who have partnered with the police to fight crime and violence are a critical part of this process. An example of this type of community-based program is the High Point Community Against Violence.

"We had a really bad outbreak over the past couple of years. A lot of back and forth shooting between groups and individuals," said Jim Summey the Executive Director of High Point Community Against Violence. Summey has served in Christian ministry for 36 years and runs a program which is aimed at reducing violence. The program also helps keep potential repeat offenders engaged and accountable.

"We all work together to try to address the problem without exacerbating everyone else. There is no need to bother the whole community when there are only 2 people causing all the trouble on the street," added Summey.

"As long as what we are doing works, we are going to do it and if we save one life or 25 lives it is a good thing," concluded Summey.

Major Stroud added that the message from both the police department and the community was very clear.

"We are tired of the violence. No more! Go somewhere else or stop it all together. So it's a two-part process, law enforcement and community working together. It's a partnership all the way," said Stroud.

