Brian "B Daht" McLaughlin wants to highlight and reprogram the way history has been taught with his online series "I didn't know maybe you didn't either"

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In honor of Black History Month 2022, one of the Triad's rising stars is using his social media platform to help re-educate people about American History.

Brian "B Daht" McLaughlin celebrates black history all year round, not just in February.

The more information he discovered, the more decided to share with the world.

Today we learned about his newest project, called "I didn't know, maybe you didn't either."

McLaughlin and his team have put together an online series of videos, highlighting major events in black history, that often get overlooked.

"I just started finding a bunch of different facts, for a lack of a better word, or moments in history that had not been taught to us. A lot of them are gruesome, there are a lot of gruesome facts out there."

However, B Daht says, a lot of the stories are more inspirational than anything.

"There were also stories of power, allyship, perseverance, stories of greatness, and through all those stories I just started sharing those under the platform I didn't know maybe you didn't either."

McLaughlin tells us, his plan is to extend this way beyond Black History Month because the goal is bigger than just 28 days at the beginning of the year.

"the most important thing is we reprogram this miseducation we've received all these years."