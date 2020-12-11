UNEARTHING HISTORY: The dig to find America's first Black congregation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Since September, archaeologists have converged on a small plot of land in Colonial Williamsburg.
What was once a parking lot is now covered in dirt and signs of excavation.
They believe they've uncovered evidence of one of the first Black Christian congregations in American History.
We know during the late 18th century, a group of enslaved and free Black people gathered in secret to form what would become the First Baptist Church.
However, the physical side of the story hasn't been told or uncovered, until now.
