Homeowner stabbed multiple times, in serious condition: Winston-Salem police

Winston-Salem police say someone stabbed Silvia Garcia multiple times in her torso early Saturday morning.
Credit: Stock photo

A Triad woman is fighting for her life in the hospital. 

Winston-Salem police say someone stabbed Silvia Garcia multiple times in her torso Saturday morning around 3:17 at Brannigan Village Circle.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

There are limited details right now.

This is a developing story.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.