Homeowner stabbed multiple times, in serious condition: Winston-Salem police

A Triad woman is fighting for her life in the hospital.

Winston-Salem police say someone stabbed Silvia Garcia multiple times in her torso Saturday morning around 3:17 at Brannigan Village Circle.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There are limited details right now.

This is a developing story.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.