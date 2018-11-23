ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a house explosion in St. Paul that injured two people.

Surveillance video captures the explosion that happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Payne Avenue on Friday.

Authorities say that the entire block has been condemned.

One person who was inside the home was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital.

Officials have released no updates on the condition of the victim taken to the hospital.

The fire safety manager did tell KARE 11 another person was also taken to the hospital just in case but she says that person was awake and communicating at the time.

A dog and a cat also were rescued.

Debris was strewn about the intersection. Windows were shattered in a home across the street, and residents in surrounding homes were displaced.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately determined.

Several people shared their experiences of being jolted awake by the loud noise and shakes this morning.

"Like a big old boom, all we heard was a big boom and shaking," Robin Williams said. She said she lives in a home nearby. "I thought someone hit a car, or someone fell or something."

Ali Hussein said he just moved a few steps away from the explosion a month ago. This morning he woke up to shattered windows.

"I was so scared I actually got out of the house i was like, what's going on?" Hussein said. "I saw outside that it was actually burning."

The St. Paul Fire Safety manager Angie Wiese said utilities to the surrounding homes and business have been shut off for safety purposes.

"So that crews can operate, the entire block does not have utilities or gas," Wiese said.

St. Paul Fire chief confirms house explosion, no word yet on cause. We’ll get an update here shortly @kare11 pic.twitter.com/2FFS4zpA31 — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) November 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.