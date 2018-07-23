Getting paid enough? Most people would say "heck no!"

But the national analysis of occupational wages by the U.S. Census Bureau can give you an idea of how you stand in your job. The data are based on the American Community Survey from 2016.

According to statistics released July 23, physicians and surgeons topped the list with a total average of $201,552. But, as is the case for many occupations, the average paid men was higher than that paid women. Women in this occupation were paid an average of $166,575, just under three-quarters of the average for men of $231,455.

For all occupations, the average was $47,986. Average pay for women was was 80 percent of the male level: $41,772 to $52,031.

The male-female disparity was true for all of the top five occupations. However, the male/female average for No. 6 — architectural and engineering managers — was at parity, according to the data.

Because the statistics are based on a survey, there is a margin of error. For example, when accounting for the reported margin of error, a male physician or surgeon average wage fell in a range from $221,613 to $241,297. The female range was $159,478 to $173,672.

The data are for combined male/female pay by occupation in the survey. The full table shows the amounts for men and woman. Other statistics are available for those workers with less than a bachelor's degree and those with a bachelor's or higher. You can download the Census Bureau's spreadsheet at https://bit.ly/2OchXd4.

