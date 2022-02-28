How to avoid interrupting someone during a conversation

Break the habit and become a better listener.

Having meaningful conversations can take practice.

From your body language to how you listen can really make or break the chat.

It's a topic we often cover on the Good Morning Show with Blanca Cobb.

A viewer recently saw a segment and had a question about improving his conversations.

He wrote "The problems you talk about with having a conversation defines the problems I have with my wife. She gets really angry because she says that I never let her finish a point before I say something. I always acknowledge it and promise the next time I will listen. Each time, I do the same thing again. I try hard not to do it. How can I change my ways?"

Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology responded below:

Although it’s perceived as rude to interrupt someone, it’s not necessarily meant to be mean. There are various reasons someone will interrupt. One reason is that they’re impulsive and can’t seem to wait until it’s their turn to talk.

Another reason is that they’re impatient and can see where the person is going in the conversation and offer an opinion or solution before the talker finishes their thought or asks for help.

A third common reason is that the listener is concerned that they might not remember what they want to say later, so they interrupt now to share their point.

To stop yourself from interrupting someone, you have to figure out what’s the reason that you’re interrupting. Is it because you might forget what you want to say? Is it because you don’t have patience for people who talk too much or too long? Once you figure out the trigger, you figure out how to stop yourself.

Here are a few ideas to stop yourself from interrupting. If you think you might forget what you’re going to say, you can come up with a keyword. A keyword is one word of the topic that will trigger your memory. Let’s say that you and the speaker are in the middle of a conversation, and you want to talk about something; when they pause, you can say something like, “Remind me – vacation, later.” When the talker finishes, then either one of you can say “vacation,” and it’ll trigger your memory.

If you’re impulsive, then you can snap a rubber band on your wrist every time you want to interrupt. If you’re impatient, when the speaker gets to a lull or a pause, then you can say something like, “I think I know where you’re going with this. Would you mind if I share my thoughts?” If they say “not yet,” then you got to wait. If you don’t realize that you’re interrupting, ask the speaker to point it out the next time you interrupt.