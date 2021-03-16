How to get college students on spring break to follow covid-19 safety protocols

College students are hitting the road for spring break. Blanca Cobb shares how parents can encourage them to stay safe while vacationing.

With the release of the COVID vaccines and universities closing for spring break, many college students are hitting the road traveling to sunshine, warmth and the outdoors.

They want to take a break from the pandemic mayhem, but college students are finding a different kind of trouble. This past weekend in Miami, more than 150 people were arrested for violating covid precautions. Police had to use pepper spray to break up large groups of people.

There are a few different reasons that people take risks. One reason is that people are tired of being restricted and now, that some people are starting to get vaccinated, they think their risk of catching the virus is minimal.

Second, others may not believe that there’s a virus regardless of what science has shown. Third, others follow the crowd. It’s a way to be accepted. Fourth, some people want and need excitement because they’ve been cooped up and bored at home.

Even if your college student is headed out with their friends for spring break, it’s still worth talking to them about safety precautions. It’s all in the manner that you talk to your college student.

If your college student has been pretty good about following the safety precautions, then remind them of the dangers about being around people who aren’t. Talk about how they might feel if someone else isn’t following the safety precautions and how to handle those situations. Have a plan for your student to come back home early if they’re uncomfortable.