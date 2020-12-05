GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multi-level marketing company Market America Worldwide is rounding out National Nurse Appreciation Week in a big way.

As a way of saying 'thank you,' the company is delivering close to 1,000 "Pamper You" Gift Bags to nurses at Moses Cone Tuesday afternoon, with gifts specifically designated for each nurse.

Did we mention the gifts will be arriving on a 48-foot tractor trailer?

Because they will.

The gift-giving will happen at 1:30 p.m. Stay tuned for an update after that.

Market America Worldwide President & COO Marc Ashley will be there to help hand out hundreds of personalized presents. Ashley said it's a way to show gratitude to the extraordinary nurses who continue to work on the front lines during the global pandemic and the fight against COVID-19.

Moses Cone will be one of three stops for the company on Tuesday.

National Nurses Week lasts from May 6-12.