Residents step up to police the south side of Minneapolis

After an uptick in crime, residents living in the south side of Minneapolis are protecting and policing their own community.

Many people who live on the south side of Minneapolis say they love their neighborhood, and the recent uptick in crime is by no means a representation of the people who live there.

"I caution people making connections that they shouldn’t make with crime that happens blocks and blocks away," said Marcia Howard who lives near 38th and Chicago.

It's no secret that there’s been an uptick in crime on the south side of Minneapolis since the start of the summer.

From shootings to homicides, the people who live on that side of town have seen it all.

"I can't condemn violence at this point, I think violence is inevitable," said Harold, who lives near 14th and 38th.

The south side is also where George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"There are things that are happening around south Minneapolis that are absolutely not connected to George Floyd square," said Howard.

Equipped with a walkie talkie, hand sanitizer and a go-pro, Howard, who lives just feet away from where Floyd died, is one of several in the neighborhood policing what some are referring to as an autonomous zone.

"I am out here for the safety of my community and the advancement towards justice," said Howard.

For so many, the general area of 38th and Chicago is considered a safe place where people come to pay their respects. For Howard, it's her home.

She says the reputation this area has received these last few weeks has nothing to do with the purpose behind this neighborhood's pursuit of justice.

"The crime that is happening, is happening in places that are not barricaded, and its not as if the people here are leaving here to go do things and come back," said Howard. She went on to say, "I patrol these streets every single day and I'm very aware of who my community is."

The community continues to heal its reputation, both past and present.

"I think that, even now, its probably much safer than it used to be," said Harold.

For Howard, she’ll keep patrolling to re-write the narrative of the place she calls home.

"It's the easy thing to think, but its not necessarily the correct thing to think," said Howard.

Minneapolis police say they are responding to calls all over the city, including 38th and Chicago, and the area is not off limits.