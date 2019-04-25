Bishopville, SC - A South Carolina mother is speaking out about the shooting that injured her daughter on Easter morning.

Tangileer Hickman's 7-year-old daughter Aaliyah Price was hit by a gunshot early Sunday on Mauldrow Street in Bishopville. A bullet from outside went into the girl's bedroom at their home.

Bishopville police say an argument led to shots being fired Sunday morning

"When I went back to the bedroom to check on the kids I noticed I had blood on my shirt," Hickman said. "And my niece said 'Auntie Aaliyah is bleeding' I look at my child I was so in shock I couldn’t believe it. I dropped to my knees and screamed. We picked her up and took her to the emergency room."

"So the doctor came back to us and said we don’t think there’s much we can do for your daughter and like what can I do? That’s my firstborn that’s my baby she supposed to bury me not the other way around and so when the doctor says this to me I’m crying and I can’t breathe I’m just out of it.

But an answered prayer changes everything

"When the doctor said my daughter was going to make it was relief because I had so many people praying for me and their prayer came through and I never in my life and I never in my life prayed that hard," she said.

Three suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting.

"People just need to put the guns because it’s getting out of hand and this took a big toll on the community.," the mom says. "I’m just so grateful my baby girl is still here because I probably couldn’t have carried on without her.

Aaliyah is still in the ICU and is in stable condition.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bishopville Police Department at (803) 484-5309 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

