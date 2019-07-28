GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a Terminix employee stumbled across a collection of military memorabilia in the crawl space of a Greensboro home, the discovery was reunited with its owner's family on Saturday.

Robert Danze, the Terminix worker, met Donald Pressley Jr. and his daughter for the first time at the Terminix location in Pleasant Garden. They started as strangers who connected through a Facebook post "shot in the dark," as Danze puts it, and left as newfound friends.

"It's history in my hand. It's not every day you go to somebody's house and you find military artifacts or anything like that from that long ago that's preserved," said Danze.

Danze delivered the military artifacts wrapped in a golden box, which included Vietnam War metals, a Marine Corps tie clip, a rank insignia, dog tag, and a pistol sharpshooter qualification badge.

But it was the identification card from Pressley's father, Donald Pressley Sr., that confirmed the buried treasure indeed belonged to their family.

"When I saw this [Facebook] post and some of the medals that my father had earned, I was just in awe about it. I was like, 'really?' For me to actually get in contact with Robert and make this connection with him was definitely awesome," said Pressley Jr.

Donald Pressley Sr. is currently in the Salisbury VA Medical Center in great condition, according to his son.

"He is probably going to be floored, just like I was. I'm sure from the sound of his voice he is excited about the findings, so as soon as I can I am going to show it to him," said Pressley Jr.

Danze stumbled across the findings at the bottom of a metal crate wedged between paint cans in the crawl space of a Greensboro home.

He said deciding to post on Facebook to search for its owner felt like the right thing to do.

"I'm a fan of history. And knowing what those soldiers went through, it was the least I could do to try to get it back to the family. I figured it was a shot in the dark," said Danze. "That's what I'm grateful for, is it's going back to the man that fought for me before I was even on this earth."

Pressley Jr. said he plans to visit his father soon to share the military memorabilia and continue learning more about his family's roots.