NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Cold, icy conditions on Saturday morning contributed to at least two car crashes in the Piedmont-Triad.

Two drivers lost control after hitting a patch of ice on N.C. Highway 135 and U.S. Route 220, according to Rockingham County EMS.

N.C. State Highway Patrol is now assisting with those incidents.

No crashes were reported by Guilford County EMS, Forsyth County EMS, Randolph County EMS, and Alamance County EMS.