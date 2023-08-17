16 horses seized in Davidson County animal cruelty case, deputies say

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said it seized 16 horses from a home in the Tyro community.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple horses were seized in an animal cruelty case in the Triad.

All of the animals went to a local rescue as investigators are looking into what happened.

It's unclear exactly what investigators are accusing their owner of or if they face charges.

We reached out to the sheriff's office to learn more. Check back for updates.

