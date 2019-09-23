GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department reports a 2-year-old is listed in critical condition following a near-drowning Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the Holly Hills Drive neighborhood.

Police said the 2-year-old child, Grayson Brannon, was found unresponsive in a pool in the backyard of the home. Gaston Emergency Medical Services responded, as well as police, and immediate treatment began.

Brannon was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center but was later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Christy Stewart Bullard, Brannon's grandmother, is asking for continued prayers.

"He’s such a free spirited little boy," Bullard said in a Facebook message to NBC Charlotte, adding, "We miss his little laugh and smile. We want him to wake up. We believe in the power of prayer and at this time we would like to ask everyone to lift his name in prayer."

As of early Monday morning, the child is listed in critical condition, police report.

This investigation is on-going. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest.

