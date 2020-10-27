Greensboro jail staff checked woman minutes before she stopped breathing, investigation reveals

Police said Anna Dominguez was found unresponsive in her holding cell after being brought in intoxicated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Detention Center released the identity of the woman found unresponsive in one of its holding cells on Oct. 16.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said Anna Dominguez, 24, was arrested around 1 a.m. that Friday for driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance and registration, and misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

At 5:15 a.m., detention center staff found Dominguez unresponsive in her holding cell. They immediately tried to save her, and EMS was called. Emergency responders took her to Moses Cone Hospital, but they were unable to save her life, according to officials.

Between the time she entered the holding cell at 2:21 a.m. and the time she was found unresponsive, detention center staff came into contact with Dominguez 10 times, according to the ensuing Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigation.

On average, detention center staff checked on Dominguez every five minutes between 2:21 a.m. and 3:42 a.m. after she entered the cell. However, between 3:42 a.m. and the time Dominguez was found unresponsive, staffers checked on her just once, at 4:40 a.m.

The GCSO investigation revealed Dominguez was seen breathing on video at 4:46 a.m. Jail nurses said emergency responders detected Dominguez's pulse before taking her to a hospital at 6:04 a.m.

Jail video shows that no physical force was ever used on Dominguez by GPD or sheriff’s deputies at the detention center, the GCSO investigation concluded.

Full Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigation timeline the night of Anna Dominguez's death: