GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.

It started as an attempted traffic stop in Gastonia late Saturday night, as the suspect was speeding over 15 miles per hour above the speed limit, and driving while his driver's license was revoked.

Sources told NBC Charlotte that shots were fired, but officials said there were no injuries. A vehicle pursuit began, ending on Interstate 85 Northbound.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed vehicle they were driving into the vehicles of two Gastonia police officers, according to the arrest warrant. Two squad cars sustained damage.

The vehicle he was driving was stolen, a 2011 Lexus.

Sources told NBC Charlotte a foot chase followed before the suspect was found in the area and taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Harrison Hillman, 20, of Charlotte. He was booked just before 6:15 a.m. Sunday, and was placed under a secured bond of $500,000.

He's facing several charges: possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing or eluding arrest with motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, and two counts of injury to personal property for the squad cars that were damaged.

This is a developing story. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: