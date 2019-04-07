STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The Stanly County Sheriff's Office reports the body of a 17-year-old was recovered near the Old Whitney Boat Landing on Badin Lake, in New London.

According to officials, the body of the teen was recovered at around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Deputies believe the victim was swimming with two other teens when he went underwater and did not resurface. There is no indication of alcohol use or any other suspicious factors at this time.

Due to the victim's age, deputies are not releasing his name at this time.

