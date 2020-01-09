Kenneth Walker sues LMPD, says police falsely arrested him

Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, is seeking immunity under Kentucky's 'stand your ground' laws.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kenneth "Kenny" Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has filed a lawsuit seeking immunity for firing one shot that injured a Louisville officer the night police executed a search warrant at Taylor's apartment.

Walker is seeking immunity under Kentucky's "stand your ground" law, which protects anyone acting in self defense. He is also seeking compensation from the city and LMPD for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and negligence.

"Breonna and I didn't know who was banging on the door, but the police know what they did," Walker said during a press conference Tuesday. "The chargers brought against me were meant to silence me and cover up Breonna's murder. For her and those that I love, I can no longer remain silent."

According to the complaint filed by attorney Steve Romines Tuesday, Walker did not know "nor should he have known that Louisville Metro Police officers were present when they broke down the door." The lawsuit claims Taylor yelled "Who is it?" three times when police were at the door, but there was no answer.

Romines then stated Walker, who has a conceal-carry permit, fired a single shot "downward to scare away intruders."

"I am a legal gun owner, and I would never knowingly shoot at a police officer," Walker said.

Police said that shot hit Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the upper thigh. Mattingly, detective Myles Cosgrove and former detective Brett Hankison then returned fire into the apartment, killing Taylor.

The lawsuit says Walker yelled for help as Taylor bled to death, "but no one came." He called his mom and 911 before police ordered him to leave the apartment.

As he was directed out of the apartment, the lawsuit claims on officer asked him if he was bit by any bullets. When he said no, the officer allegedly responded "Oh, that's unfortunate."

The lawsuit also claims another officer told him "there's been a big misunderstanding here tonight" after he was placed in a police car.

Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder, though his charges were later dropped when Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said additional investigation was necessary before going forward with prosecution. Romines said Wine's dismissal "left Walker in limbo."

In the complaint, Romines said Walker was wrongfully and illegally arrested, detained, charged and prosecuted despite the "stand your ground" law.

"Louisville Metro Police Department officers ignored KRS 503.085, threatened Kenny’s life, illegally detained Kenny, interrogated him under false pretenses, ignored his account as corroborated by neighbors, and arrested and jailed Kenny," the lawsuit says.

Mattingly, Cosgrove, Hankison and detective Joshua Jaynes, who obtained the search warrants, are named in the lawsuit, as well as nine other LMPD officers.

The lawsuit also names Mayor Greg Fischer, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine, County Attorney Michael O'Connell, LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder, former Chief Steve Conrad, the Louisville Area Governmental Self-Insurance Trust and unnamed officers involved in the March 13 raid.

Walker was not mentioned in Jayne's affidavit nor the search warrant. The lawsuit says Walker had just been hired by the United States Postal Service at the time of the raid.

This story will be updated with more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.