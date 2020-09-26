'I think it encouraged us to keep showing up': Protesters react to message from Breonna Taylor's mother

'I knew Cameron would not do his job, but what I do know is him and countless others will go to bed sleeping with Breonna's face still hearing her say her name.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's family and their attorneys delivered fiery speeches Friday demanding Daniel Cameron release the transcripts for transparency.

"It was so specific to exactly how everyone feels," James Jones whose been protesting in Louisville said. "We want to see transparency."

In their first news conference since the grand jury's decision, Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, was too emotional to speak so she had her sister Bianca Austin read a note that she wrote for Daniel Cameron.

"I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 190 days in a row," Austin read for Palmer.

The words sent chills across Louisville.

"You get burnt out and you get tired and things like listening to her mom talk or her family talk really makes you know you have to keep showing up for them," Lisa Dinagelo said.

"I knew Cameron would not do his job, but what I do know is him and countless others will go to bed sleeping with Breonna's face still hearing her say her name," Austin read at the news conference.

Protesters are speaking that into existence.

"Well it compelled me to come out here today I mean I've been to several of [the protests], but I really wanted to come out today after I heard that," Tamera Jones said.

Civil rights activist and co-founder of Until Freedom Tamika Mallory minced no words when sharing her thoughts about the first Black Kentucky Attorney General.

"You are a coward, you are a sellout and you were used by the system to harm your own mama – your own Black mama we have no respect for you," Mallory said.

"I could feel it we weren't here, but I could just feel the pain," James Jones said. "His mother is a Black woman and so it applies to him when he makes these decisions."

Protesters and attorneys alike said they will not believe Cameron conducted a thorough and fair investigation it until they see the findings themselves.

"Release the transcript of the grand jury proceedings so we can know if there was anybody given a voice to Breonna Taylor," national civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said.

Taylor's family along with Until Freedom and local protesters demanded Mayor Greg Fischer fire the police officers involved. The group made a promise that until that happens, they will keep marching the streets.

