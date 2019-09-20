The Chester County Sheriff's Office has identified a burned body that found in a ditch in Chester County last month.

According to deputies, the body of 31-year-old Melissa I. Whitis was found on Lizzie Melton Road in Chester County.

Deputies said Whitis' last known address was in Frankfurt, Kentucky.

Deputies believe Whitis was in the vicinity of I-40 in Davie County, North Carolina on September 17, 2019. Whitis may have been wearing yellow pants, a grey overcoat, a knee brace, and her hair pulled up and/or in a knit cap (toboggan).

Anyone having information about Whitis or anyone having contact with her since September 17, 2019, is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a body found on the side of a road.

Chester County Sheriff

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Two women shot at SC State University, suspects at large

Suzanne Whang, 'House Hunters' host, dead at 56

Man, woman face 65 charges for sexually abusing 9 kids

Police searching landfill for missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams