Winston-Salem police identify man found dead on Charleston Court

Police said they found a 52-year-old man dead on Charleston Court Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department identified a man who was found dead on Charleston Court at a press conference Friday.

Officers said during the investigation they found no evidence of foul play.

Police said Smith had not been reported missing.

The cause of death will not be determined nor released until toxicology reports are complete police said.

Officers said a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Police confirmed Smith was convicted of an assault in 1995 at the Silk Plant Forest store. He was released in 2016 after a judge granted him time served.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.