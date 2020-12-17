Concord police officer, suspect dead after shooting; second officer injured

A Concord Police officer was shot and killed during a shootout Wednesday night. Police confirmed the suspect also died, and a second officer was injured.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord Police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting near Concord Mills Mall in Concord, North Carolina late Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Police said a second officer was also shot and was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The shooting happened on Gateway Lane, near the intersection with Burton Smith Boulevard, which is about a mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Concord Police said the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect just before 11 p.m.

A Sonic restaurant was wrapped in crime scene tape Thursday morning while investigators searched the area. A car was crashed into a guardrail on Bruton Smith Boulevard behind the restaurant, but detectives have not said if that vehicle is connected to the shooting.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting but said the suspect was armed and at some point in the altercation, the suspect and officers began shooting at each other. One officer and the suspect died at the scene.

"Please know and understand that this is still under investigation," said a Concord Police spokesperson. "When we have facts, we will release facts."

Authorities confirmed to WCNC Charlotte this is the first time a Concord Police officer was killed in the line of duty. The department will hold a press conference at 7 a.m. Thursday with more details on the investigation.

#BREAKING I’ve just learned this is the first Concord PD officer to be killed in the line of duty. The Chief’s priority right now is to make sure the rest of the dept. is okay. Chaplins are being brought in to help grieving officers. The chief will hold a presser after 7A. @wcnc https://t.co/l5WViqXeGQ — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 17, 2020

"With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer," the Concord Police Department said in a tweet.

1/3 With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/h10AGgpDRN — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 17, 2020

The department asked the public to join them in praying for those involved and said memorials can be placed outside the Concord Police Department Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street.

"This loss is devastating not only to the member's family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country," Concord Police Department said in a tweet.

The Concord Police Department is expected to release more information on the investigation Thursday morning.

This is the second line-of-duty death in the Charlotte area in the past week.

Last Friday, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his Herndon's 26th birthday. Officers from law enforcement agencies across the state showed up at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain to honor Herndon at his funeral service Tuesday.