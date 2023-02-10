Raleigh police release bodycam video of Darryl Williams' in-custody death

The preliminary report says officers were patrolling an area of businesses when they tried to arrest Williams for drug violations.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police released body camera video Friday showing what led up to a man's death while in police custody.

Police said 32-year-old Darryl Williams died at a hospital after officers fired stun guns at him three times on January 17.

The preliminary investigative report said officers tried to arrest Williams for drug violations while they were "proactively patrolling" businesses along Rock Quarry Road.

The police report said an officer saw Williams sitting in a car with an open container of alcohol and marijuana. Police tried arresting him for possession of a controlled substance after the report states they found a folded dollar bill with white powder in his pocket.

Police reported Williams was "combative and resistant" and ran away from them. A man can be heard on several of the video recordings saying "I'm not doing anything."

Footage from one bodycam shows officers directing Williams multiple times to put his hands up or behind his back. A scuffle begins, and someone can be heard threatening to fire a Taser unless Williams stops. The report says a Taser was deployed, temporarily stopping Williams. The video shows officers on the ground with him near a trash can.

“Why are you all doing this to me?” he asks.

“Hands behind back or you’re going to get Tased again,” an officer responds.

The police report also states Williams can be heard saying "I have heart problems" after he was stunned.

Williams then appears to be detained when someone then says, "Relax man, relax. Chill out." A few seconds later, officers turn him over to make sure he is still breathing.

According to the police report, Williams became unresponsive and stopped breathing after he was handcuffed. Another video shows police doing chest compressions on him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital and the cause of his death is under investigation.

The report states a search of Williams' car also found two guns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Six officers are on administrative leave while the SBI investigates further. The police department asked a judge's permission to release the body camera and dash camera video from patrol cars.

Williams' family has not given comment on the footage.