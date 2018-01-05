CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Local drug enforcement agencies confirmed Monday they are investigating a massive Charlotte-based drug ring operating on Facebook.

More than 8,000 active members use the group to buy and sell drugs -- from marijuana and crack cocaine to painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.

WCNC (NBC Charlotte) notified authorities after receiving a viewer tip about the group, which initiated a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

We are not naming the group, in order to not compromise the active investigation, but it contained hundreds of posts from drug dealers posting their product and prices -- often using words like “airbrushed shirts” and “doctor's note,” as code for things like cocaine and heroin.

Other posts were less covert, blatantly posting photos and prices.

WCNC found most of the posts were coming from Mecklenburg, Gaston, and York counties, and it’s been operating undetected until now.

We reached out to Facebook about the group. They took it down and told us they’ll work with law enforcement on the investigation.

“We do not allow attempts to purchase, sell, or trade non-medical drugs, pharmaceutical drugs or marijuana on Facebook,” a company spokesperson said. “We have removed this group for violating our policies.”

But when one page comes down, drug agents warn others will likely pop up. Even seemingly innocent social media platforms are now becoming home to illegal drug trade -- targeting young people.

Police urged parents to monitor what groups their children have joined.

