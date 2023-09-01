Triad football game canceled after reports of a laser beam pointed onto field, school district says

The Alamance-Burlington School System said the game stopped in the second quarter after the referee said they saw a laser beam pointed at the field.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The football game between Graham High School and Bartlett Yancey was called off during the second quarter due to safety concerns Friday night, according to the Alamance-Burlington School District.

ABSS said the referee saw a laser beam pointed at the field, prompting the cancellation.



Both teams' players and spectators were asked to quickly leave the stadium.

There were no weapons reported, only the laser beam that prompted the decision.

All attendees safely exited the stadium, according to ABSS.



The Graham Police Department, School Resource Officers, and ABSS Athletic officials are investigating this incident.

The school district said it regretted that this game could not be completed as scheduled.

Check back for updates.

