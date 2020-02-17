HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is looking for the suspect accused of placing more than 50 metal tacks in front of their police station.

According to police, their administration was made aware of multiple police vehicles and several civilian vehicles that had sustained damage due to nails in tires. Over 50 black ½” metal tacks were located in employee parking access areas and public parking access at the police department.

Police said they are currently submitting video footage to the digital forensic lab for review.

Police said this crime is considered highly dangerous to general public safety and the safety of their officers. Incidents of vandalism to tires could cause potential vehicle crashes due to tire failure or, more importantly, the inability of emergency personnel to reach citizens in need due to inoperability of vehicles, police said.

Hickory Police Department

Anyone that visited the Hickory Police Department on Thursday, February 13th or Friday, February 14th are encouraged to check vehicle tires for damage. Anyone affected by this incident that requires a police report for documentation can obtain a copy, free of charge, at police headquarters.

“This is more serious than mere damage to property. This act put lives at risk and is inexcusable. Once we identify those responsible, we will pursue charges to the fullest extent to the law,” said Chief Thurman Whisnant.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

