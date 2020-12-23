NCSHP asking for help locating vehicle involved in May hit-and-run

It happened on I-77 north near the Tyvola Road exit around 12:30 a.m. on May 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that happened in May.

NCSHP shared a photo of the vehicle, driving in the left lane of I-77northbound. The vehicle pictured was involved in a hit-and-run on May 24, 2020, that led to the death of a motorcyclist.

It happened on I-77 north near the Tyvola Road exit around 12:30 a.m.

NCSHP said the man on the motorcycle had fallen off after a previous collision when the vehicle struck him and left the scene.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the NCSHP Charlotte office at 980-224-6070.