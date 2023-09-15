Man who maintained innocence in 1995 Silk Plant Store assault found dead in Winston-Salem

Smith was convicted in 1995 for the attack of Jill Marker at the Silk Plant Store in Winston-Salem. He maintained his innocence and was released from jail in 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man who spent 20 years behind bars in a high-profile assault case in Winston-Salem was found dead.

The body of 52-year-old Kalvin Michael Smith was found earlier this week.

Smith was convicted of attacking Jill Marker at the Silk Plant Forest store in 1995.

Police found his body on Charleston Court in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Police don’t believe foul play was involved, but an exact cause of death won’t be released until a toxicology report comes back.

In 1995, investigators said Smith’s alleged attack on Jill Marker at the Silk Plant store left her blind, brain-damaged, and disabled.

Smith was released from prison in 2016 after a judge granted him time served - nine years ahead of schedule - because of new factors introduced in the case.

Smith maintained his innocence, and advocacy groups fought to clear his name.

Police said the investigation into Smith’s death is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.