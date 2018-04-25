Manhunt over: John Williams captured in Norridgewock

Williams, 29, has a drug problem according to those close to him and we know he had run-ins with police in the past.

Early this year, on March 22, Massachusetts state troopers in Haverhill arrested Williams on firearms violations along with his girlfriend, Kristina Pomerleau. His bail was set at $10,000.

John Williams girlfriend, Kristina Pomerleau, was arrested on Saturday, April 21, in Norridgewock for drug charges and operating with a suspended license. Officer Eugene Cole was one of the officers involved in her arrest.

Williams was supposed to appear in court Wednesday, April 25, in Massachusetts, the same day he is suspected to have killed Cpl. Cole. Williams also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge in Norridgewock in 2007.

Pomerleau is currently a the Somerset County Jail.

Williams went to Skowhegan High School and was the vice president of his sophomore class.

Retired teacher Kimberly Sirois says she raised Williams and he is like a son to her. He lived with Sirois at her home on Martin Stream Road in Norridgewock, on and off from 2003 until December of 2017 when she kicked him out because of his drug use.

Kimberly Sirois found Corporal Eugene Cole's body around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 25 on her property on Martin Stream Road in Norridgewock. Williams lived with Sirois for several years.

“I want him to come home. I would love for him to turn himself in,” Sirois tearfully pleaded on Friday.

Neighbor Bobby Bishop said Williams lived at 16 Jones Street in Madison. According to Bishop, several people in their 20s and 30s live at the home. Bishop says Williams was not very sociable but would say hello.

A former Orono roommate of Williams said he last saw Williams on Monday in Madison and encouraged him to appear at his court hearing in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Williams reportedly told his roommate he did not want to go back to prison.

Charles Shulenski of Skowhegan used to work with Williams at Smith Mountain Investments where they traveled out of state repairing telephone poles. Williams only worked at the company for three weeks in August of 2017 according to his former boss, Jim Smith.

Shulenski said he hadn't seen Williams in months but got a text from him at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, asking for a ride. Shulenski said he picked him up at a housing complex in Skowhegan and dropped Williams off at a home in Norridgewock at about 1:30 a.m. Shulenski is believed to be the last person to see Williams.

The FBI has confirmed that Williams had no known military experience.