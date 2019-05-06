ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County prosecutors announced Wednesday afternoon they've charged Earl Webster Cox in the 1993 murder of Angie Housman.

Cox is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and sodomy.

5 On Your Side broke the story on Monday that investigators were following up on DNA test results that connected to a new suspect.

Wednesday, they announced they’re charging Cox.

“The fact that it took this long for us to be able to use the current technology and do the DNA testing which gave us the result that we have, that was a blessing in disguise,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said during a news conference Wednesday.

RELATED: Timeline of the Angie Housman case

Angie disappeared after getting off her school bus on Nov. 18, 1993, less than a block from her home in St. Ann. Her body was found nine days later in the August A. Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County.

Lohmar said Angie's official cause of death was hypothermia.

Cox is a 61-year-old former Air Force computer operator currently detained at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina.

Sources close to the investigation told the I-TEAM that the new lead came from re-examined clothing evidence from the crime scene.

St. Ann Chief of Police Aaron Jimenez said they anticipate other charges against Cox in relation to other victims.

Lohmar said it’s possible there could be another arrest in the case.

“We have reason to believe that Earl W. Cox was not the only suspect involved in this case,” Lohmar said. “I’m not going to go into too much detail on that, but we do believe it is very possible another person is involved.”