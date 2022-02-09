NC A&T human lactation program provides breastfeeding support for Black women

Despite the benefits of breastfeeding, experts say African Americans continue to have the lowest breastfeeding rates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week marks the 10th Anniversary of Black Breastfeeding Week. The week was created to break down barriers around breastfeeding in Black and Brown communities. A program at North Carolina A&T State University works to close the gap, by bringing up the next generation of lactation professionals.

Janiya Mitnaul Williams is the Program Director of the Human Lactation Training Program at N.C. A&T. Despite the benefits of breastfeeding, such as the reduction of acute and chronic diseases from infancy to adulthood, Williams said African Americans continue to have the lowest breastfeeding rates.

“There are many challenges, one is definitely tied to slavery with wet nursing and formula companies marketed heavily in parents’ magazines and Black women magazines such as Essence,” Williams said. “Then the lack of lactation supporters from the provider lens who look like Black and Brown people."

Housed in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, the program is specifically designed for students who are committed to providing breastfeeding education and support to marginalized communities. It's one of only two lactation certificate programs based at Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country.

“We're not only making clinical lactation consultants, but we're also making lactation consultants who will go into research, folks who will go into policy and change because we're definitely trying to change the future for maternal and child health," Williams said.

The lactation program received accreditation in 2020. Jessykah Aytch is a part of this year's third cohort.

“I'm a lover of content creation that is online,” Aytch said. “I really want to share the knowledge that I learn here on online platforms like TikTok and Instagram and really make it accessible for people with no charge really.”