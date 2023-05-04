4 people arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old

The teen died at the scene after being shot in the torso. One adult and three juveniles are now in custody in connection to his death.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Editors note: Muskegon Police originally identified the shooting victim as a 15-year- old boy but the father of Demario Spears Jr. says Demario turned 14-years-old back in November.

Four people are in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Muskegon County, according to Tim Maat with the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Jiroch Street. The teen, whose identity is not being released, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and died on scene.

Suspect information was not immediately available Wednesday.

On Thursday, four people—one adult and three juveniles—were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The juveniles allegedly involved faced charges at the time of publication, though the adult tied to the crime had not yet been charged or identified.

Charges announced or in process against the former included:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Tampering with evidence

Resisting/obstructing

Felony firearm

Two of the three suspects had their hearings adjourned until May 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

