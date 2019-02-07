HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police are searching for a man they say has been peeping in a Huntersville Target. Police say there were 15 victims, and they're trying to catch him before there are more.

Police are searching for Oscar Nolasco Hernandez. The initial incident related to the investigation occurred June 4 at the Target on Sam Furr Road in Huntersville.

"I just expect to use the bathroom and it be completely private," said Riley Mallory, a customer who frequently shops at the Huntersville Target.

Police say the suspect filmed a victim, without permission, while using a public restroom. During the course of the investigation, police learned of more victims, 15 total. Officials say all the victims have been males, of varying ages, possibly in different locations.

Police say he set up a camera in the men's bathroom at the Target and started recording people.

Hernandez is facing 15 counts of felony secret peeping.

"It's scary because you usually think about that with women," Mallory said. "I've never even had that thought of 'maybe something is happening' ever cross my mind, ever in my life."

According to Huntersville Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed them the suspect crossed the border and is in Mexico.

Police say due to extradition restrictions, they cannot extradite him from Mexico.

ALSO ON WCNC:

'He didn't deserve this' | Charlotte's latest homicide is 58th of 2019, matching total from 2018

Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon

Total solar eclipse to pass over South America Tuesday