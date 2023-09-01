Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case

Greensboro police pulled a black Infiniti with 20-year-old Nicholas Snead inside from Buffalo Creek near Holden Road and Wendover Avenue Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case.

Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his mother said he went Christmas shopping.

"At the time, officers were provided information about potential locations Mr. Snead was going to. With the ping on the phone, the date and time the phone had pinged, that gave us a very broad area to look," Thompson said.

Police confirm Snead's phone last pinged in Greensboro off Holden Road, not far from the creek.

"I know we had resources that came into that area to look. I can't speak specifically to where the vehicle was located in terms of where the officers searched, but there were a number of locations that were searched."

At this time, Greensboro police say they are still investigating Snead's death as a traffic incident.

Police said a tractor-trailer driver saw Snead's car in the creek and called it in on Friday.

An autopsy is still underway and will be part of the investigation once the medical examiner completes a report.

