NCDOT repairs potentially dangerous guardrails on I-77, I-485 after WCNC investigation

The North Carolina Department of Transportation fixed more than a dozen mismatched guardrails in recent weeks. A safety advocate has since found several others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte exposed potentially dangerous safety devices along North Carolina highways, the state has taken action to keep drivers and their passengers safe.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the agency has repaired more than a dozen so-called "Frankensteined" guardrails in recent weeks, including two on Interstate 77, one on Interstate 485, another on Wilkinson Boulevard, several in Shelby, two in Lincolnton and even more on Interstate 26 in western North Carolina.

Frankensteined guardrails are those that are improperly assembled using mismatched parts from different manufacturers. Not only are they not tested for use, but they have also been associated with deaths in other states.

Most recently, NCDOT crews fixed one of these guardrails in the middle of Billy Graham Parkway in west Charlotte. Workers spent Thursday repairing the guardrail that safety advocate Steve Eimers said reminded him of a similar one in Florida that was linked to the death of a 22-year-old.

"I've seen these mismatched systems kill and maim people all across the country," Eimers told WCNC Charlotte. "We cannot just set these things here and forget them."

The Billy Graham guardrail was one of several across the state Eimers flagged as Frankensteined. He believes there are hundreds, if not thousands more, that NCDOT doesn't yet know about. In fact, at the same time crews fixed the Billy Graham guardrail, he found several more in western North Carolina in just a matter of minutes.

Eimers said he's since alerted NCDOT.

"I forwarded them to NCDOT because they are all immediate threats to life," Eimers said.

When questioned about WCNC Charlotte's findings, NCDOT pledged to fix any the agency is notified about.

"If we are aware of it, yes, we will fix it," Kevin Lacy, NCDOT's director of strategic planning and programming, said.

While the state repaired most of the guardrails WCNC Charlotte identified, NCDOT determined a handful of others do not, in fact, have deficiencies.

NCDOT maintains the agency is not aware of any fatalities or severe injuries involving Frankensteined guardrails in North Carolina and doesn't believe there is evidence they pose a widespread safety risk to the public.

"We do not believe it would be a cost-effective endeavor to go out and look at every one of these," Lacy said.

Lacy said taxpayers are better served by NCDOT using its limited resources on more impactful efforts, like replacing outdated guardrails rather than searching for improperly assembled ones.

"There's a likelihood that we would save more lives spending that time and money on other activities," he added.

In addition to the recent repairs, Lacy said NCDOT also plans on improving training, so crews install guardrails right the first time. He acknowledged there were likely installation mistakes made in the past and noted some of the guardrails were installed decades ago.

