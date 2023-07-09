Road Reopens: E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro reopens after investigation, police say

Crews on the scene said East Wendover Avenue is back open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: WFMY News 2 crew on the scene said the road has reopened.

Greensboro police said a road is shut down Sunday afternoon due to an active investigation.

Officers said East Wendover Avenue is closed between Willard Street to Huffine Mill Road until further notice.

Drivers are asked to use caution and please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

