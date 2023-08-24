Possible EBT card scam in North Carolina. Here's what you should know.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has become aware of a potential scam targeting EBT cardholders.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A possible EBT card scam has been detected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services after hundreds of cards were compromised across the state.

NCDHHS said in the last four days, at least 650 cards were jeopardized and more than 7,000 cards are potentially in danger of a scam.

The department said that scammers are targeting Food and Nutrition Services cardholders through calls and texts asking for personal data and pin numbers, which they are using to steal money from their EBT cards.

What's Next?

The NCDHHS said the cards that are potentially compromised have been canceled as a precautionary measure. New cards have since been issued. It may take up to three to seven days before cardholders receive their new EBT cards.

Replacement Benefits

Those who lost funds from the scam will be able to get their benefits reimbursed after they sign and submit the Affidavit of Stolen Benefits to the county DSS agency. The process will launch on Aug. 28th.

Recommended Steps for Security

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. You can check your balance and/or replace a lost or stolen EBT card by visiting www.ebtedge.com, using the EBT Edge mobile app, or contacting the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.

Check card reading machines in stores to make sure there is nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper.

Contact law enforcement to report the stolen benefits.

Call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 to request a new EBT Card at no cost. Note: The new card will not contain funds that were stolen from the previous card.

Select a “difficult” PIN (not 1234 or 4444). While this may not prevent card skimming, it is a recommended safety practice.

If you suspect card skimming, freeze your EBT card so that fraudulent purchases cannot be made using your card.

Change the PIN to the EBT card regularly using a new number each time.

Block out-of-state and online purchases from their EBT Edge accounts or the mobile app.

If you receive emails or texts from someone asking for EBT card information or your PIN, please do not respond. Neither county DSS offices nor NCDHHS will ever ask for this information using email or unsecured text messages.

