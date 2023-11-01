A West Michigan couple finally received their $4,000 refund after the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team contacted Lowe’s corporate office.

SPARTA, Mich. — “If it weren’t for TV 13, I probably wouldn’t be holding this money in my hand,” John Gee exclaimed as he walked out of the bank with a stack of cash.

On Monday, John and his wife Carol received a FedEx package. Inside the envelope was a check for $4,000. It was a refund from Lowe’s. It came one week after the Sparta couple contacted the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team, detailing what they called “ongoing issues” with Lowe’s.

It all started over a year ago, in December of 2021, when the Gees ordered a sliding patio door from the home improvement retailer. The door was damaged upon arrival, so a second was ordered. When it arrived, the Gees discovered it was the wrong size. That’s when they gave up on getting a new door and instead asked Lowe’s for a refund. Months went by, but that refund never came.

John and Carol, both in their 70s, said they spent hours on the phone with Lowe’s customer service reps, and they were told on numerous occasions that a check was on the way. Each time, the Gees said they stayed home waiting for the check, but it never showed up.

“We didn’t know what else to do, but we wanted an end to this,” Carol said. “It’s a strain and it’s a stress, day in and day out, getting these calls or calling and getting lies or being deceived. ’Your check is in the mail.’ We only had one person say ‘you know what? There was never a check issued.’ That was so disappointing.”

That’s when the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team got involved. We called and emailed Lowe's corporate office, and it only took a few hours for the company to tell us they were sending a check. A little more than a week later, that $4,000 check finally arrived.

The Gees said they’ve been loyal customers at Lowe’s for many years, but this experience left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

“I will never order anything from them again,” John said. “All they want is your money, and once they have that, they’re done. They don’t care about you anymore.”

The Gees said they’re planning to use the $4,000 to purchase a new refrigerator and stove, but Lowe’s will not be getting their business for those big-ticket items.

