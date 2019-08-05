HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — An 18-year-old is one of two people in custody in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, 9Wants to Know has learned.

That suspect is Devon Erickson, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

His only court record appears to be a Feb. 13, 2018, ticket in Douglas County for careless driving, 9Wants to Know has learned.

A black Honda Civic in the school parking lot and a home in the 1900 block of Mountain Maple Avenue were both expected to be searched Tuesday evening. There was a large police presence at the home, which was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape.

According to Douglas County property records, the home is owned by James and Stephanie Erickson.

At least one person is dead following the shooting at about 2 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch, law enforcement sources confirmed to 9NEWS.

Initial reports said eight students, the youngest of whom is 15, have been admitted to area hospitals and several are in critical condition, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

