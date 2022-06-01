'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness

Example video title will go here for this video

The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing.

“If you just said, 'I don’t want to do this anymore', what would be your first step?” investigative reporter Kristin Crowley asked him.

One man living on the streets, who asked not to be identified said, "It’s like sticky at the bottom and it kind of holds on to you.” He described that stickiness, which for him is anxiety and depression triggered by a car wreck that killed his wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, another added, "every time they clean out an encampment and someone loses their birth certificate, that bars you from so many federal and local resources.”

“You think that anyone can go to a shelter, why don’t they?” asked one person.

11Alive went out into the community and even surveyed those in our newsroom about their thoughts on the causes of homelessness.

Investigator Rebecca Lindstrom also spoke with staff at shelters across the metro who said the decrease in people needing housing assistance was short-lived and is now consistently at or above capacity.

“Maybe if you count the ones that have passed away or have left or are in jail,” said Brandon, who asked us not to use his last name. He's spent about six years living in encampments around metro Atlanta.

In June, Mayor Andre Dickens said the number of people homeless in Atlanta had actually dropped 38%. But that’s not the perception, even among the homeless themselves.

“I will call every day until something is done about it,” vowed a resident, upset that despite an earlier call, nothing had changed to close the encampment near his house.

“He’s now gone to defecating on the sidewalk,” another reported.

“This should not go on somewhere where it’s right out in public view. This is in my neighborhood,” said one caller.

11Alive Investigates listened to many of those calls, a mix of compassion and frustration.

Atlanta has an easy way for residents to report concerns. Just dial 311. In the past year, about 2,330 people called that number for an issue related to homelessness.

THE HOMELESS YOU SEE :

Atlanta is on a mission to remove encampments. The city pledged more than $26 million for its Lift 2.0 initiative, to house 1,500 people living on the streets by next December.

According to a weekly report by Partners for Home, the non-profit contracted to oversee the project, 13 people have moved into housing as of Oct. 25. Twenty-five people have filed applications and 117 people are currently staying in motel rooms free as part of the effort.

The initiative targets the people we tend to think of when we envision homelessness, those living on the street or under bridges, or hidden in pockets of bushes and trees, creating unconventional and often controversial encampment communities.

“All of this is me. My bedroom, this is where I’ve got the bed, and TV,” said Brandon showing us around his setup at The Hill, the name given to a large encampment near Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta.

“I want to get out, but until I save up enough money, the best thing I can do is get back into the habit of living in an actual house,” he explains as he showed the tent that serves as his kitchen.

Every two years, cities count their homeless population. In Atlanta, of the 2,017 homeless counted in 2022, the majority were adult, Black men. More than a third (37%) reported a serious mental illness. Thirty-two percent reported a substance use disorder and 20% were veterans.

But only a third of those counted were actually living on the streets, an indication the tents we see are a symptom of something else - chronic homelessness.

“I think chronic homelessness is the revolving door of lacking any stability in your life,” explained Ike Reighard, the CEO of MUST Ministries, a shelter in Cobb County that also offers food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

Reighard said that instability makes those living in encampments the most visible and complicated population to reach. They have often created a new sense of community with those living in tents nearby and don't believe stability in another environment is possible.

“Sometimes social awkwardness, sometimes its PTSD that keeps a person living in an encampment,” he explained.

The reasons for remaining on the streets may also include chronic health problems, job loss, encampment cleanups, and lack of family support, especially among the LGBTQ community. Theft is also a problem because it often robs people of the documents they need in order to get a job and work.

Brandon breaks down the street population this way, “The hobo is just standard 'sleep on the park bench so everybody can see you and dig out of the trash.' Somebody who has given up. But then you have homeless people. They’re there not by choice, but by circumstance. And then you have people like me who are out here by choice.”

Over the past six years, Brandon has worked his way through all three phases. He said it was a process to restore his hope and routine to embrace a more traditional way of life. He credits Tracey Thompson for it all.

Thompson, visits the Hill and other encampments several times a week creating the kind of trust needed to begin working through the barriers.

“My goal is to help people get housed, ultimately who want to be housed. And if not, what’s going on here and how can I help? You need rakes, ok. You need garbage bags? Ok,” she explained.

Thompson has been able to help Brandon work through various barriers in the way of finding housing. Among the most critical was medication for his mental health needs.

“The meds happened first. And in the process of the meds, the ID came through. Then once that all happened, the job came,” remembers Brandon.

That’s when he also realized he no longer wanted to tolerate the rats, trash, and a lack of running water, adding "there’s nothing like a toilet that flushes. Trust me!”

Now the challenge is finding an apartment or house to rent that he can afford. But, as Thompson helps him with his hunt, she knows the idea of zero encampments is unrealistic.