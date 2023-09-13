Second Lockdown | UNC students react after second lockdown in weeks

Many students found themselves in the exact same classroom as the last lockdown.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A second lockdown in a matter of weeks of a new school year had UNC students reliving painful memories.

Chapel Hill police arrested a man they said pulled a gun on someone inside the UNC student union Wednesday afternoon.

Mickel Harris, 27, of Durham, is in custody, police said he pulled a gun on an employee inside the Alpine Bagel shop inside the student union.

This comes nearly three weeks after a UNC professor was shot and killed on campus.

One student said she even hid in the same closet.

Freshman Emily Dorenfeld was at the library right next door to Alpine Bagel.

"I was like again and I was in disbelief," she said.

"The police wanted us to get in these small cubical study nook areas. There was 15 of us in one small room. It was really scary being so close the last time I was in my dorm," Dorenfeld expressed.

Sophomore Margaret Freeman said during the lockdown professors and staff moved quickly.

"The staff were like, they got out of their offices and were like get in the office, like we'll lock you in there and they stood outside and made sure we were ok. So, I really do think that the protocol was much better, the staff was equipped, I felt safer," she said.

Junior Sean Davis believes this incident put things into perspective.

"It kind of reminds you anyone can have that weapon. This time we got a lot more phone notifications saying stay in your room and we got the all clear."

"I was more ready and prepared this time than last time," Davis said.

