Triad family looking for answers in unsolved double murder four years later

Nearly 4 years ago, two 24-year-old cousins, Christopher Parson Jr., and Kendrick Gilbert Jr. were murdered in Greensboro and their killer has yet to be found.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sept. 2nd, 2019, Christopher Parson Jr., and Kendrick Gilbert Jr. were shot and killed during a home invasion at the Morehead Apartment Complex on West Market Street. The two were cousins, but their killer has yet to be found.

WFMY News 2's Nixon Norman spoke with the family of these young men as they continue to seek justice.

The senseless act of gun violence continues to take a toll on families who have lost loved ones, including the Gilbert and Parson family who are mourning the loss of two young men.

They stick together to not only support one another —but to hopes justice will be served.

“On that night of Sept. 2, 2019, you know someone entered the residence that they were in and just started shooting at will, indiscriminately,” Greensboro Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Stacey Finch said.

“Next morning, I got a call, well, we got phone calls, that our sons had been murdered,” the father of Kendrick Rondell Gilbert Jr., Kendrick Gilbert Sr. shared.

Kendrick Gilbert Sr. said he believes this was a random act of gun violence —that his son and nephew did not know who murdered them.

“That's what makes it so hard because we don't know who they are,” Gilbert Sr. said.

Gilbert Sr. and his wife Katrina, as well as Parson Jr.'s mother Sabrina Noble, continue to make their voices heard, asking for any information they can get —something Stacey Finch from Greensboro Crime Stoppers said is important.

“It's really crucial because you know, the family could have information that they hear, that they can provide to the police department, the detectives and you know, it just helps keep the case in the media,” Stacey Finch

The family continues to celebrate the lives of these two men — as well as ask the community to come forward and speak out.

“Somebody [saw] something, but they don't like to cooperate with the police. It's not the police you're cooperating with, you're saving somebody's family from tragedy,” Gilbert Sr. added.