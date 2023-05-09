Woman found dead in Jordan Lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives are working to identify a woman found dead in a North Carolina lake.
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body surfaced on Jordan Lake on Aug. 29, according to our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN.
Detectives said a boater found her body.
Deputies said she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a pearl necklace.
They also found a very distinctive earring near the body and they hope it can help identify her.
Investigators said her death was not accidental or self-inflicted.
If you have any information on this investigation, call the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
