Woman found dead in Jordan Lake

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body surfaced on the Jordan Lake Aug. 29, according to our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives are working to identify a woman found dead in a North Carolina lake.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body surfaced on Jordan Lake on Aug. 29, according to our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN.

Detectives said a boater found her body.

Deputies said she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a pearl necklace.

They also found a very distinctive earring near the body and they hope it can help identify her.

Investigators said her death was not accidental or self-inflicted.

If you have any information on this investigation, call the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.