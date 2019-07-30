GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cheryl Rimmer says it all happened in a matter of seconds.

"Three, four steps and then turned, and then all of the sudden just woosh it came down," said Rimmer.

She was about to take a seat and join her husband and friend outside Thursday night when suddenly the balcony collapsed.

"It was like a concrete iceberg. I covered my face and put my arm out and when I landed I did a 180," she said.

All three landed on the ground level of the Morehead Apartments on West Market Street in Greensboro.

Balcony Collapse at Greensboro Apartment Cheryl Rimmer sent these pictures of the collapse. She said her downstairs neighbor went inside shortly before it happened.

Concrete and metal piled up, after falling about 10 feet to the patio below.

"My neighbor had gone inside five minutes before we went outside, and it would've been a different story had he been there," she said.

Rimmer has bruises on her leg, arm and is suffering from back pain. Her husband has a few scratches, and her friend had to get stitches.

"Is this really happening? Like all the concrete was gone except for a few pieces that were broken off and tilting," she said.

The City of Greensboro ordered all patios at the apartment complex off limits, until they're inspected and repaired, if necessary.

"This could be the eye opener to fix things to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Rimmer.

The lease for her family's apartment is up for renewal in September. Rimmer said she's not sure yet if she'll renew, but noted that management has been accommodating since the incident.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the apartment complex manager but she would not give a comment.