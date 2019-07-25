WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After four months, the suspect accused of a Triad hit-and-run is behind bars.

Police arrested 26-year-old, Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., the person they believe is responsible for hitting Robert Jordan before leaving the scene.

Even still, a Winston-Salem community continues to wish Robert Jordan well on his recovery.

"The first reaction is like we all do. Is he okay? Where's he at? What can we do to help?" said Alex Nelson, who works a few doors down from Vogler's Dance Studio.

It's a place he said has been well known in the community for decades.

"He's been here for like 40 years. A real cornerstone of this area. Everyone knew him everyone loved him. My wife knew them and knew of them. Just great people," said Nelson.

Jordan continued his recovery from home after being released from the hospital. He was hit while riding his bike down Reynolda Road on March 25.

"That could've been my little girl. That could've been me, could've been my wife, anybody on the side of the streets. It could've been anybody," he said.

Jordan's family told WFMY News 2 March 25 was the second time in a few weeks Jordan had been hit by a car.

"The community actually came together. When I first pulled up to that area out there. It was a very heartfelt area. People had come brought flowers," said Nelson.

Lucas Jr.'s bond was set at $10,000.

"Anytime someone is arrested and taken off the streets or having issues like that, it's always good when you feel a bit safer," said Nelson.

It's times like these when the community rallies together the most, which is something Nelson said should happen all the time.

"So, we just need to be nicer to people and be nicer to people now, not when they're gone or when they get hurt. Just be nice to people now."