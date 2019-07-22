MEBANE, N.C. — "I now had to reapply for another drivers license and it cost more money and I don't know who has my drivers license," said Dorothy Denis.

It was after that Denis started watching the mail closely.

"Then we started not getting some mail and it was being sent back to the post office and our mailbox is clearly marked," she said.

Denis says her son finally complained to the postal service, and it wasn't long after that she started to see improvement. "They've tried to solve the problem," she said.

Others say they've called and had trouble getting anyone on the phone.

Myra Davis says this past week she was expecting two important bills, but she never got them.

"It's a total nightmare," she said.

Denis says it appears that now she seems to be getting all the right mail when she expects it, she just hopes it stays that way.

If you're not getting your mail, you can file a claim or a missing mail request with the United States Post Office.

If you fill out a missing mail request, you'll need to know who sent the mail and who was supposed to receive it, the day it was mailed, and a tracking number.

You also may need to know any important information pertaining to the piece of mail that's missing and what it contains.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the United States Post Office's District Communications office Monday afternoon who said they're looking into the matter of missing mail in the Mebane area.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.