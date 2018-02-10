CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ivanka Trump will tour the Tar Heel State on Wednesday.

The White House confirmed to NBC Charlotte the first daughter will attend two events in Mooresville, N.C.

Trump is expected to meet with NASCAR drivers and officials at the NASCAR Technical Institute as part of the administration’s push for vocational and skills training. She also plans to meet with members of the Mooresville Fire Department search-and-rescue team who were deployed during Hurricane Florence.

Trump will also visit a disaster recovery zone in eastern North Carolina to see the damage left behind by the storm.

© 2018 WCNC