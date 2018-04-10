GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A routine Tuesday night City Council meeting turned tense when the Greensboro Police Department was questioned and repeatedly called out.

Greensboro resident and antiracist activist Mitchell Fryer took to the podium and referenced an article by journalist Nate Thayer. The article talks about the Greensboro Police Departments alleged working relationship with Christopher Barker, a known Ku Klux Klan leader in North Carolina. Barker is the Imperial Wizard of the Loyal White Knights.

"So what does this have to do with Greensboro?" Fryer stated.

"Barker was strong-armed by the FBI into becoming an informant, they said they would keep him out of prison, all of this is outlined in the article," Fryer said in front of a full City Council. "The people cited as providing this unusual legal protection were Barker’s FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force handlers. In the article, it turns out that two of those handlers are GPD officers. And according to the article, those officers are Steven Kory Flowers and Robert Finch.”

"Quite honestly we’ve taken quite a beating up here tonight and I want the opportunity to talk back,” Chief Wayne Scott said.

GPD confirms that Officer Finch serves on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, but Sgt. Flowers is not currently assigned to it.

Chief Scott says he cannot get into the specifics of what they do by law.

"We are transparent up until the law allows," Chief Scott explains. "We have to maintain certain relationships to keep the people in this city safe. Much of what was discussed I cannot discuss with you because of a security clearance related to the federal government."

Chief Scott says it's not unusual for officers to work with other law enforcement agencies.

"Over 20 officers both Greensboro and part of a federal task force system and they do a litany of things.. DEA, ATF, FBI," Chief Scott said. "That is a partnership we experience and we get benefit from here in city, it's longstanding they do a multitude of things that I cant discuss, but everything they're doing is in the bounds of the law."

GPD's involvement in the Silent Sam protest in Chapel Hill last month was also called into question. Several Greensboro residents expressed their concern with the use of pepper fogger.

“I’m very proud with how our unit responds. The officers in Chapel Hill represented our city well. I can say it shortly: the same form of protest in Chapel Hill is exactly what happened in Charlottesville, but there was a different outcome. The GPD used two one-second bursts of pepper spray by individual officers at knee level that’s all, no one was sprayed in the face. A number of individual pushed because officers were pushed on. Our folks did a fine job. If you look before and after the Chapel Hill protest when GPD did not respond to a mutual aid agreement you saw arrests, you saw brawls, you saw people drug through the courtyard. And none of that happened because of the tactics we employed to keep both sides safe." - Chief Wayne Scott

