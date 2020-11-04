JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Piedmont-Triad community is showing that they care about their neighbors amid the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

An anonymous donor purchased $500 in gift cards from Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown, NC, asking only that all of the money be used to purchase meals for hungry families.

After the restaurant posted about the generous gesture on Facebook, it inspired someone else to call and match the donation, totaling to $1000 to buy meals for people in need.

"At first I thought 'What's the catch' or 'Maybe this person has lost their mind,' " the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Then I come to find out, this is a special day marking a 5 year milestone for her and her family."

The Black Powder Smokehouse said it coordinated with Summit Church in Jamestown to identify families who would most benefit from donated meals. In total, 40 different families will each receive a $25 gift card.

The restaurant owners say they are grateful not only for the kind gesture, but also that the caller wanted to give their local, family-owned business a boost.

"Every once in a while, you get a call that brings everything back to perspective. It's one of those calls that lets you know, even in a distressed and troubled world, everything's going to be alright," the smokehouse owners said.